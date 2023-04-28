Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former director of First Nations Employment Society in B.C. facing fraud charge

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 9:24 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A B.C. resident who worked for a First Nation organization has been charged with fraud after allegedly spending nearly three-quarters of a million dollars on the company’s credit card during a five-year span.

On Friday, B.C. RCMP announced that Norma Jenny Bird of Delta, B.C., was charged with one count of fraud over $5,000. The amount of fraud totalled just over $740,000.

According to police, Bird was the former executive director of the First Nations Employment Society (FNES) from 2008 until the end of its operations in March 2015.

Click to play video: 'B.C. small business owner warns others to beware of cheque fraud'
B.C. small business owner warns others to beware of cheque fraud

RCMP say FNES represented 10 First Nations plus on-and-off reserve people residing in the Vancouver and Sunshine Coast areas. It also managed an agreement with Service Canada for training and employment in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“The offence is alleged to have occurred during a period from October 2010 to March 2015,” said B.C. RCMP.

Trending Now

“Several audits into the organization’s spending found that Bird allegedly used the organization’s credit card for personal use. The amount of the alleged fraud is $743,295.69.”

Bird’s first court appearance will be in Vancouver provincial court on May 29.

Click to play video: 'Former Ontario government employee pleads guilty to multi-million dollar fraud'
Former Ontario government employee pleads guilty to multi-million dollar fraud

 

More on Crime
CrimeVancouverFraudLower MainlandBC RCMPDeltafraud investigationVancouver Provincial CourtFirst Nations Employment Society
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers