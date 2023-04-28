Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bus driver punched in the face in Vancouver, union calls for more security

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 8:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Union calls for more security after Vancouver bus driver punched in the face'
Union calls for more security after Vancouver bus driver punched in the face
Transit police are investigating after an off-duty bus driver was punched in the face on Tuesday. The union representing transit operators is calling on for more police presence and security on buses in the region.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The union representing Metro Vancouver transit operators is calling for better security, after a bus driver was punched in the face after finishing his shift this week.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police confirmed they were investigating an assault reported to have happened in the 200 block of Davie Street around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The bus operator was walking towards Yaletown Station when the suspect approached him, made some remarks and then punched him once in the head before leaving the scene,” transit police Const. Amanda Steed said in an email.

“The bus operator sustained bruising and swelling to his face.”

Click to play video: 'Growing calls for more police resources to improve transit safety'
Growing calls for more police resources to improve transit safety

Balbir Mann, president of Unifor Local 111, said the assailant made a racist comment before punching the driver. The driver is recovering, but is rattled, he added.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s doing OK but he’s in a lot of pain and he’s mentally very disturbed by what has transpired,” Mann told Global News.

“He’s having a very tough time sleeping; he’s worried about future days when he’s going to get off shift. Maybe this guy’s waiting for him again.”

The incident comes after multiple high-profile assaults and a fatal stabbing on transit in recent weeks.

Mann said the union has been pressing for increased security on buses for years, along with the installation of plexiglass safety barriers on all transit vehicles.

Click to play video: 'Transit Police on recent violence and efforts made to keep passengers safe'
Transit Police on recent violence and efforts made to keep passengers safe

The union also wants to see more police presence on key transit routes, particularly on Hastings Street and through Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Trending Now

“I think it’s the uniform that is the target right now, and our members are really deeply concerned about this,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our members are frustrated. They haven’t seen transit police on buses, they don’t see as much security on buses. I understand limited resources, but the bus system needs this right now.”

“Any assault on an employee is one too many, and will not be tolerated. We take each instance of assault on our operators seriously. Transit Police have increased their presence and specialty teams have been redeployed to frontline patrols, with additional resources also called in,” a TransLink spokesperson said in an email.

“Transit Police are also in the process of adding 24 new Community Safety Officers this year. These officers will serve as complementary resources to Transit Police and will have specialized training in mental health awareness, crisis de-escalation, legal studies, and community policing.”

Despite the recent high-profile violent incidents on transit, TransLink said the rate of assaults on operators was down 32 per cent per million last year. It said two thirds of its buses have been retrofitted to include safety barriers for drivers, with the rest of the fleet due to be completed by next year.

Transit police say the assault investigation remains open.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604.515.8302.

More on Crime
TransitTransLinkTransit policeTransit Safetytransit crimetransit assaultTransit Violencebus driver punchedface punchViolence On Transitbus driver punched facecrime on transitvancouver bus driver punched
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers