Bus driver punched in the face in Vancouver, union calls for more security

The union representing Metro Vancouver transit operators is calling for better security, after a bus driver was punched in the face after finishing his shift this week.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police confirmed they were investigating an assault reported to have happened in the 200 block of Davie Street around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The bus operator was walking towards Yaletown Station when the suspect approached him, made some remarks and then punched him once in the head before leaving the scene,” transit police Const. Amanda Steed said in an email.

“The bus operator sustained bruising and swelling to his face.”

Balbir Mann, president of Unifor Local 111, said the assailant made a racist comment before punching the driver. The driver is recovering, but is rattled, he added.

“He’s doing OK but he’s in a lot of pain and he’s mentally very disturbed by what has transpired,” Mann told Global News.

“He’s having a very tough time sleeping; he’s worried about future days when he’s going to get off shift. Maybe this guy’s waiting for him again.”

The incident comes after multiple high-profile assaults and a fatal stabbing on transit in recent weeks.

Mann said the union has been pressing for increased security on buses for years, along with the installation of plexiglass safety barriers on all transit vehicles.

The union also wants to see more police presence on key transit routes, particularly on Hastings Street and through Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

“I think it’s the uniform that is the target right now, and our members are really deeply concerned about this,” he said.

“Our members are frustrated. They haven’t seen transit police on buses, they don’t see as much security on buses. I understand limited resources, but the bus system needs this right now.”

“Any assault on an employee is one too many, and will not be tolerated. We take each instance of assault on our operators seriously. Transit Police have increased their presence and specialty teams have been redeployed to frontline patrols, with additional resources also called in,” a TransLink spokesperson said in an email.

“Transit Police are also in the process of adding 24 new Community Safety Officers this year. These officers will serve as complementary resources to Transit Police and will have specialized training in mental health awareness, crisis de-escalation, legal studies, and community policing.”

Despite the recent high-profile violent incidents on transit, TransLink said the rate of assaults on operators was down 32 per cent per million last year. It said two thirds of its buses have been retrofitted to include safety barriers for drivers, with the rest of the fleet due to be completed by next year.

Transit police say the assault investigation remains open.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604.515.8302.