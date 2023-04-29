Initial sales for U2’s MSG Sphere residency did not go well. Here’s what I think happened.

This combination of four separate photos shows members of the Irish rock band U2, from left, lead singer Bono performing in Washington on June 17, 2018, The Edge performing in Chicago on May 22, 2018, Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton, both performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., on June 9, 2017. Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment announced Monday the dates for U2’s upcoming “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere” shows starting Sept. 29. The band’s special five-night run of shows will be held until Oct. 8 at The Venetian’s MSG Sphere. (AP Photo).