A woman was shot in Saskatoon Friday in the 1500 block of 20th Street West.

The Saskatoon Police Service said they responded at around 11 a.m. after receiving several reports of a shooting and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have not identified suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-975-8300.