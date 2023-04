Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, in the area of Rexdale and Humberwood boulevards.

Police said multiple vehicles were involved and that one had rolled over.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police said roads were closed in the area and urged motorists to “consider alternate routes of travel at this time.”

COLLISION:

Rexdale Blvd + Humberwood Blvd

1:32 p.m.

– Multi-vehicle collision, one vehicle has rolled over

– Unknown injuries

– Police are on scene

– E/B Rexdale is blocked @TTCnotices

– Consider alternate routes of travel at this time#GO942966

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 28, 2023