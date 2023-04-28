Menu

Crime

Delinquent crowd influenced youth convicted in Calgary police death: expert

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2023 3:10 pm
Member of the Edmonton Police Service salute at an impromptu memorial for Calgary Police Service Sgt. Andrew Harnett in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Member of the Edmonton Police Service salute at an impromptu memorial for Calgary Police Service Sgt. Andrew Harnett in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
A forensic psychologist is outlining factors that can increase the risk of future violence at the sentencing hearing for a young man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary Police Service officer.

The young offender, who was 17 at the time, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett on Dec. 31, 2020.

Victim impact statements read at sentencing hearing for teen convicted of killing Calgary police officer

Harnett died after being dragged by an SUV, then falling into the path of an oncoming car.

The Crown wants the driver of the SUV, who is now 20, sentenced as an adult to between 11 and 13 years in prison.

Liam Ennis, who is an expert in the field of violence risk assessment and management, says the young man would be a high-risk to reoffend if he were sent to a federal prison.

Ennis adds that the young offender has been unduly influenced by a turbulent upbringing, doing poorly in school and falling in with a delinquent crowd as a teen.

He says the offender would need to focus on staying away from bad influences in the future.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

