See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A plane crashed in a Salmon Arm farmer’s field early Friday morning, though the damage was minimal.

Shuswap RCMP said the pilot was the only occupant of the plane and suffered only minor injuries.

“He’s currently with emergency services and crews are also on-scene,” Staff Sgt. Scott West said.

The plane was described as a small plane, possibly an ultralight.

More to come

1:12 Transportation Safety Board issues report on 2021 float plane crash