Mental health week campaign in Waterloo Wellington asks people to share their stories

This is Mental Health Week across Canada.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington is marking the occasion with a campaign called My Story.

According to a news release, the 2023 campaign will be encouraging people to speak about lived experiences and share their own mental health journeys.

This is the 72nd annual Mental Health Week in Canada, a ‘social change’ campaign focusing on educating the public about perceptions surrounding mental health.

The CMHA WW says more than 3,150 people are seeking or waiting for mental health services.

They say mounting mental health needs are straining health-care systems and two out of three can’t get the help they need due to cost, wait times, location, or lack of equitable access.

The CMHA WW is holding a virtual event called Mental Health Week 2023: Caregiver Well-being on Wednesday between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Mental Health Week runs from May 1-7.