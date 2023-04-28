Canada-wide warrant issued for sex offender missing from Surrey halfway house

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Surrey are advising the public that a convicted sex offender did not return to his halfway house and is unlawfully at large.

Police said on April 26, Shire Osman failed to return to the halfway house and a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Osman is on parole in relation to a sexual assault causing bodily harm conviction in Winnipeg.

Police describe Osman as 25 years old, six feet one inch, weighing 177 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are warning the public to not approach Osman. Anyone with information can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.