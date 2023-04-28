Menu

Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for sex offender missing from Surrey halfway house

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 10:38 am
Shire Osman View image in full screen
Correctional Service Canada has issued a Canada-wide warrant for Shire Osman. Surrey RCMP
Mounties in Surrey are advising the public that a convicted sex offender did not return to his halfway house and is unlawfully at large.

Police said on April 26, Shire Osman failed to return to the halfway house and a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Click to play video: 'Retired North Vancouver elementary teacher faces sexual offence charges'
Retired North Vancouver elementary teacher faces sexual offence charges

Osman is on parole in relation to a sexual assault causing bodily harm conviction in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Police describe Osman as 25 years old, six feet one inch, weighing 177 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are warning the public to not approach Osman. Anyone with information can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'Convicted sex offender released despite violating supervision order'
Convicted sex offender released despite violating supervision order
