Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect at large in West Vancouver armed robbery

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 10:03 pm
Anyone who recognizes this person is urged to contact West Vancouver police. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this person is urged to contact West Vancouver police. West Vancouver police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

West Vancouver police are hunting for a suspect accused of pulling a handgun on a convenience store clerk in a robbery early Tuesday morning.

In a media release, police said the robbery happened just after midnight at a gas station in the 1500-block of Marine Drive.

Read more: West Vancouver police search for suspect in series of cabin break-ins

According to police, the suspect entered the the store, pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded cash. After being given an undisclosed amount of money, they fled on foot.

Police attended the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.

Click to play video: 'Nanaimo teen stops corner store robbery'
Nanaimo teen stops corner store robbery

“We are lucky, no one was physically injured as a result of this high-risk situation,” Const. Nicole Braithwaite said in the media release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Patrons at Cafe Du Soleil on Commercial Drive robbed at gunpoint: employee

“The clothing that the suspect was wearing is very distinct and we are hoping that someone might be able to identify this individual because of their clothing.”

The suspect is described as Caucasian and of average height and medium build. They were wearing a black ski mask, a blue puffy jacket, orange pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300.

More on Crime
CrimeRobberyArmed RobberyGun Crimewest vancouver policeWest Vancouver crimeWest Vancouver Robberywest vancouver armed robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers