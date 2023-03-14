Suspect at large in West Vancouver armed robbery

West Vancouver police are hunting for a suspect accused of pulling a handgun on a convenience store clerk in a robbery early Tuesday morning.
In a media release, police said the robbery happened just after midnight at a gas station in the 1500-block of Marine Drive.
According to police, the suspect entered the the store, pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded cash. After being given an undisclosed amount of money, they fled on foot.
Police attended the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.
“We are lucky, no one was physically injured as a result of this high-risk situation,” Const. Nicole Braithwaite said in the media release.
“The clothing that the suspect was wearing is very distinct and we are hoping that someone might be able to identify this individual because of their clothing.”
The suspect is described as Caucasian and of average height and medium build. They were wearing a black ski mask, a blue puffy jacket, orange pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300.
