Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Comments

Crime

Allegedly armed suspect shot by B.C. RCMP in Prince George incident

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 4:28 pm
A suspect has been shot by police in Prince George, police said.
A suspect has been shot by police in Prince George, police said.
A suspect has been shot by police in an incident in Prince George that happened at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., police responded to a call of a man reportedly attacking other people at a home on Oat Street.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating New Westminster shooting'
Police investigating New Westminster shooting

B.C. RCMP said they received a report that a man was stabbing people.

Story continues below advertisement

When officers arrived, they attempted to detain the man and shortly after there was an “interaction and shots were fired by police,” the IIO said.

B.C. RCMP said when officers first arrived, they located an allegedly armed suspect who became aggressive.

“A conducted energy weapon was deployed, an interaction occurred, and officers discharged their firearms striking the man,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark in a release.

Click to play video: 'Police watchdog now investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Surrey'
Police watchdog now investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Surrey

The male suspect sustained gunshot injuries and was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

Prince George RCMP is conducting an investigation into the original assault complaint and the shooting is under investigation by the IIO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

Prince GeorgeIIOpolice-involved shootingPrince George RCMPBc ShootingIndependent Investigations Office of B.C.IIOBCPrince George shootingbc police shootingPrince George police involved shooting
