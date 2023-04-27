Allegedly armed suspect shot by B.C. RCMP in Prince George incident

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been shot by police in an incident in Prince George that happened at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., police responded to a call of a man reportedly attacking other people at a home on Oat Street.

B.C. RCMP said they received a report that a man was stabbing people.

When officers arrived, they attempted to detain the man and shortly after there was an “interaction and shots were fired by police,” the IIO said.

B.C. RCMP said when officers first arrived, they located an allegedly armed suspect who became aggressive.

“A conducted energy weapon was deployed, an interaction occurred, and officers discharged their firearms striking the man,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark in a release.

The male suspect sustained gunshot injuries and was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

Prince George RCMP is conducting an investigation into the original assault complaint and the shooting is under investigation by the IIO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

