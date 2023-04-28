DND to turn Meyers farm in Trenton, Ont. into ammunition compound

Send this page to someone via email

The former Meyer farmland is being developed by the Department of National Defence for the purposes of a new ammunition compound.

They are also developing other parts of the land at Trenton for new training facilities for Canadian Joint Incident Response Unit.

The previous owner of the farm, Frank Meyers, fought expropriation of his land for years, until his death in 2019.

CFB Trenton is the primary Wing for moving ammunition internationally, where and when it is required by the Canadian Armed Forces on international operations.

DND says the current ammunition depot at CFB Trenton is too small to meet the full storage requirements, and access can be difficult, which is the reason for the construction of the new compound.

This new facility will also ensure Canada is in line with new North Atlantic Treaty Organization standards.

DND expects to be able to discuss more about this project, including timelines and cost, in the coming year.

It is also developing other parts of the Trenton lands to support the special forces in Trenton.

DND is investing in a $415-million construction project for the Canadian Joint Incident Response Unit at 8 Wing Trenton.

Through the project, it will build 30,000 square metres of modern and secure training facilities to support the unit’s long-term growth, training and operations.

Four new buildings will provide the unit with purpose-built office areas, meeting rooms, training facilities, wash bays, warehouse space, and more.

According to DND, these facilities will be net-zero-ready and designed to meet LEED Silver energy and environmental standards, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The project is currently in the design phase with construction scheduled to begin in summer 2024 and finish in 2029.

Approximately 600 jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase, as well as opportunities for local businesses and contractors.