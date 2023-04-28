Man, woman charged in drug trafficking investigation in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police say two people are facing drug-related charges after fentanyl, cocaine and other items worth $20,000 were seized in Oshawa.
Police said on April 21, officers were investigating suspects at a residence on Bloor Street East suspected of trafficking drugs.
They say they seized a number of drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, as well as money and other drug paraphernalia.
A 27-year-old man from Whitby and a 32-year-old woman from Oshawa were arrested.
John Fegarros is facing charges of trafficking and possessing drugs as well as possession of a prohibited weapon.
Ashley Booth is charged with possession of drugs.
