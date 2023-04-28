Man, woman charged in drug trafficking investigation in Oshawa

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Durham Regional Police say two people are facing drug-related charges after fentanyl, cocaine and other items worth $20,000 were seized in Oshawa.

Police said on April 21, officers were investigating suspects at a residence on Bloor Street East suspected of trafficking drugs.

They say they seized a number of drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, as well as money and other drug paraphernalia.

A 27-year-old man from Whitby and a 32-year-old woman from Oshawa were arrested.

John Fegarros is facing charges of trafficking and possessing drugs as well as possession of a prohibited weapon.

Ashley Booth is charged with possession of drugs.