Search of home in Hearst, Ont. results in 2 arrests, seizure of guns and drugs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2023 6:09 am
HEARST, Ont. — Two people are facing charges after a search of a home in northern Ontario early Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police raided a home in Hearst around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Officers seized a sawed-off shotgun, a rifle and ammunition, 63 grams of cocaine and a quantity of methamphetamine.

Two people were arrested at the home.

A 31-year-old woman from Constance Lake First Nation is charged with possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, and a 47-year-old man from Hearst is charged with possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking as well as multiple weapons counts.

Both were released and will appear in court at a later date.

