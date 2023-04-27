Man, woman charged in connection with human trafficking investigation in Durham Region

A man and woman have been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Durham Region, police say.
Durham Regional Police said on Thursday, officers executed a search warrant on Thomas Riley Road in Toronto, in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation.
Police said as a result, 31-year-old Kemoy Chisholm of no fixed address was arrested.
He has been charged with several offences including obtaining sexual services for considering, material benefit from sexual services, procuring or exercising control, advertising sexual services, trafficking in persons by exercising control and financial or material benefit from trafficking a person over 18.
Officers said he also goes by the names “MONEY,” “KMONEY,” “HAVOC,” “KING” and “MONEYBABY.”
He was held for a bail hearing.
Police said 25-year-old Roslyn Smith from Vaughan has been charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration and possession of cocaine.
Officers said she also goes by the name “ROSIE.”
She was released on an undertaking.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
