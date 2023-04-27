Saskatchewan hunters can start applying for big game draw on May 1

Send this page to someone via email

Hunting on the Prairies is always a big interest for Saskatchewan hunters. Now provincial residents can apply to hunt elk, moose, pronghorn or mule deer in the big game draw which opens May 1.

“Every year hunters eagerly anticipate the Big Game Draw for a chance to be drawn for one of our world-class hunting experiences,” stated Environment Minister Dana Skoropad in a release.

“The Big Game Draw is a useful tool the ministry uses to ensure all hunters across the province have a fair opportunity to access this limited resource. Good luck to all applicants.”

According to the release, applications must be submitted online through the Saskatchewan Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence (HAL) system by the end of the day on May 25. Late applications will not be accepted.

When hunters access their HAL accounts, they will need to use the online residency verification tool to avoid complications during the application process.

Before submitting an application, the province is encouraging hunters to take time to review the 2023 Big Game Draw Supplement for more information and quotas for draw species.

“The Ministry of Environment has added other helpful tools to the website this year, including infographics and videos demonstrating how to register and how the pool status works,” according to the release.

“Draw results will be available through HAL accounts in June, except for pronghorn, which will be available in mid-July. Big Game Draw applicants will be notified by email about their draw results, but hunters are ultimately responsible for checking their results online.”

The ministry said that successful applicants will be able to purchase licences through their HAL accounts beginning Aug. 1.

Further information can be obtained on the Saskatchewan website.