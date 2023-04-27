Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP dog tracks Manitoba suspect to rural, wooded area

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 2:50 pm
Police dog Mocha. View image in full screen
Police dog Mocha. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A police dog was instrumental in helping track down a suspect who fled from police in the RM of Hanover, Manitoba RCMP say.

On April 14, officers from the St-Pierre-Jolys detachment were called to Road 30N at Road 28E, where an abandoned vehicle had been reported.

Police said they spotted a second vehicle beside the abandoned one, and a man got in the second vehicle and took off when he saw police.

The suspect vehicle was stopped by police, but the driver fled on foot.

A short time later, RCMP police dog Mocha tracked the suspect to a wooded area, where he was arrested without incident.

An investigation determined that both vehicles had been stolen.

A 32-year-old now faces charges of fleeing from police, driving while prohibited, resisting arrest, failing to comply and three counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Animal Services ride-along'
Winnipeg Animal Services ride-along

 

More on Crime
RCMPManitoba RCMPPolice Dogst-pierre-jolys rcmpRM of HanoverRCMP Dogmocha
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers