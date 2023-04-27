RCMP dog tracks Manitoba suspect to rural, wooded area

Send this page to someone via email

A police dog was instrumental in helping track down a suspect who fled from police in the RM of Hanover, Manitoba RCMP say.

On April 14, officers from the St-Pierre-Jolys detachment were called to Road 30N at Road 28E, where an abandoned vehicle had been reported.

Police said they spotted a second vehicle beside the abandoned one, and a man got in the second vehicle and took off when he saw police.

The suspect vehicle was stopped by police, but the driver fled on foot.

A short time later, RCMP police dog Mocha tracked the suspect to a wooded area, where he was arrested without incident.

An investigation determined that both vehicles had been stolen.

A 32-year-old now faces charges of fleeing from police, driving while prohibited, resisting arrest, failing to comply and three counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

