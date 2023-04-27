Kingston, Ont. recognized for climate action initiatives

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kingston has been recognized on a global scale for its efforts in addressing climate change.

The Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy (GCoM) has given Kingston three badges for its climate action initiatives in the areas of adaptation, compliance and mitigation.

“These badges represent the highest level of recognition for cities making significant progress towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing climate resilience,” says Mayor Bryan Paterson.

“I’m always inspired when the City is recognized for our efforts in advancing climate action, both across the corporation and in our community.”

The GCoM is a worldwide organization made up of local governments, with a commitment to promoting sustainable energy and taking action on climate change.

For Kingston’s compliance badge, this means the city has accomplished all steps under the three pillars of mitigation, adaptation and access to energy.

“The Climate Leadership Plan is an action-filled document created to respond to the climate emergency,” says Julie Salter-Keane, manager of climate leadership.

“It combines ambitious adaptation and mitigation targets with a goal of carbon neutrality by 2040.”