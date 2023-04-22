Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston climate groups band together for Earth Day event

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted April 22, 2023 5:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston climate groups host Earth Day event'
Kingston climate groups host Earth Day event
Kingston climate action groups came together on Saturday to host a community event in celebration of Earth Day at Skeleton Park.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saturday was Earth Day, and in Kingston, some local climate action groups banded together to host an event aimed at seeing a brighter future.

It’s been four years since the City of Kingston declared a climate emergency, and local environmental activist groups are still carrying on the fight.

“The Earth day event is kind of a way, again, to bring the community together through various artistic activities,” said Hannah Ascough, a member of New Climate Stories.

Read more: Climate activists rally against RBC in Kingston, Ont.

Climate activists young and old gathered on a sunny spring day to play and learn about the climate crisis.

Kids could recycle T-shirts, plant sunflowers and learn more about their world and what they can do to help.

Story continues below advertisement

Ascough said art can be a vehicle to help people avoid feeling helpless about climate change.

“We were a bit concerned that sometimes climate messaging can veer into the apocalyptic, so it does feel, especially to young people, like we have no future,” Ascough said.

Read more: New climate report warns Kingston, Belleville at risk of extreme heat

April Swoboda and her young daughter June were out on Saturday, but it was far from their first climate-based activity together.

Trending Now

Swoboda said she’s trying to educate her daughter early on about the realities of climate change.

“I want her to understand how important preserving our earth and our world is. I want her to understand that it’s not someone else’s job to go out and protest and to do the work,” she said.

Despite being so young, Swoboda said she’s proud of her daughter for learning and caring about the world.

At the end of the day, Ascough said her hope is that events like these will help people to see a better future for themselves and for the climate.

More on Canada
OntarioClimate ChangeKingstonClimateclimate actionEarth DayNew Climate StoriesSeniors for Climate Action Now
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers