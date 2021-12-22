Kingston, Ont. city council approves climate leadership plan

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston Climate Leadership Plan has received the go-ahead from city council.

The city says the plan is one of the first of its kind in the country and hopes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to the point that the city becomes carbon neutral before 2040.

“On behalf of city council, I am proud to endorse this forward-looking document,” Mayor Bryan Paterson said.

The plan will tackle five target areas: transportation, building and energy production, waste, food and forestry.

The community, subject matter experts and “people with lived experience” helped in developing the climate plan, which has accounted for best practices future plans and the evolution of technology.

“The plan will be reviewed and updated on a regular basis to ensure it is helping the corporation and community reach its GHG reduction targets quickly and effectively,” said Julie Salter-Keane, manager of the city’s climate leadership division.

The City of Kingston declared a climate emergency in 2019.