City of Kingston ready to bolster workforce after pandemic hiring freeze

The number of municipal employees in the City of Kingston is about to rise.
The city is getting ready to spend about $4.5 million to rehire city workers who were either laid off or had their jobs put on a freeze during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2022 budget estimates include increased staffing costs required to return some services to pre-pandemic levels.
The city’s transit department will receive an additional $2 million to bring staffing back to 2020 levels, including the return of part-time staff.
In the arts and culture sector, an additional $650,000 would be allocated to fund the return of staff to support events at the Grand Theatre.
The budget also includes other newly-created jobs to match council priorities, such as managerial roles to run heritage services.
