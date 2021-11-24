Menu

Canada

City of Kingston ready to bolster workforce after pandemic hiring freeze

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 4:18 pm
The City of Kingston will spend $4.5 million to bolster its workforce.
The number of municipal employees in the City of Kingston is about to rise.

The city is getting ready to spend about $4.5 million to rehire city workers who were either laid off or had their jobs put on a freeze during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 budget estimates include increased staffing costs required to return some services to pre-pandemic levels.

Read more: Kingston councillors open 2022 budget discussions with projected 2.4% tax hike

The city’s transit department will receive an additional $2 million to bring staffing back to 2020 levels, including the return of part-time staff.

In the arts and culture sector, an additional $650,000 would be allocated to fund the return of staff to support events at the Grand Theatre.

The budget also includes other newly-created jobs to match council priorities, such as managerial roles to run heritage services.

