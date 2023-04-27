Menu

Headline link
Crime

Unlicensed driver faces impaired charges after fatal Toronto crash: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 10:15 am
64-year-old Hazela Baksh identified as woman killed in fatal collision in Rexdale
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, 64-year-old Hazela Baksh was coming home from mosque when she was struck by a suspected impaired driver – Apr 19, 2023
A driver involved in a Toronto crash last week that killed a 64-year-old woman was unlicensed and is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges, police say.

Toronto police announced on Thursday that multiple charges have been laid against a 38-year-old Toronto woman after a four-vehicle crash late on April 18 at Albion Road and Finch Avenue West.

Police previously said that a 2018 Nissan Altima was heading east on Albion Road approaching Finch Avenue when it struck three vehicles that were stopped at the intersection at a red light.

The Nissan crashed into the three vehicles from behind, police added.

The driver of a Toyota Rav 4, who the family has identified as 64-year-old Hazela Baksh, died at the scene.

Baksh’s sister Hasheda McCade told Global News that Baksh was killed in the collision while she was on her way home from a mosque.

McCade said her sister, the eldest of eight children, would go to the mosque every night to break the fast for Ramadan.

Hazela Baksh died at the scene. View image in full screen
Hazela Baksh died at the scene. Facebook

The mosque is approximately 1.5 kilometres from the scene of the crash.

Police said the driver of the Nissan was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while all other passengers suffered minor injuries.

In Thursday’s update, police announced that the driver of the Nissan was unlicensed and is facing numerous charges.

Tara MacMunn was charged with dangerous operation causing death, two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, impaired operation causing death, two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm, and a Highway Traffic Act offence.

She was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

The Toronto Police traffic services unit is continuing to investigate and officers said anyone who has video footage can contact police.

— with files from Catherine McDonald and Hannah Jackson

