9 vehicles torched in Montreal-area fires

It was a busy night for Montreal firefighters who responded to three separate fires in less than two hours in the Montreal area, each involving burning vehicles.

It started around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, when officers responded to a call about six parked cars on fire behind an industrial building on Lebeau Boulevard near the intersection of Cote de Liesse in the Saint-Laurent borough. A preliminary investigation found no evidence of an accelerant at the scene.

While the damage to the adjacent building was minimal, the cars are a total loss.

Later, at around 1 a.m. Thursday, an out-of-service school bus parked on a property on Jerry Street East near Langelier Boulevard in Saint-Leonard was destroyed by flames. The fire caused minor damage to an adjacent building. No accelerant was found at the scene.

Finally, at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, two vehicles on London Avenue near Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East, were set on fire. One car was parked on the street, while an SUV was parked in a nearby private driveway.

No injuries were reported and no suspects have been identified in any of these three incidents.

The cases have been handed over to the arson squad

It was the second time in 24 hours that a school bus in Saint-Leonard was destroyed by fire.

No word from police if these, or any of the recent vehicle fires in the Montreal area are related.