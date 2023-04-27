James Smith Cree Nation survivors reveal anger at RCMP timeline of Myles Sanderson rampage

As the details surrounding the death of Damien Sanderson were revealed for the first time, his wife Skye stormed out of a meeting between RCMP officers and James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN).

Saskatchewan RCMP on Wednesday gathered survivors, family members and victims of the stabbings that devastated the province on Sept. 4, 2022, to inform them of the preliminary timeline of events of Myles Sanderson’s rampage, which left 11 dead and 18 injured in the area, as well as the nearby community of Weldon.

The three-hour meeting revealed that Damien Sanderson was the first victim of his brother, Myles, and that Myles had visited at least one murder scene more than once as he crossed the community seeking out victims.

For many, hearing the details of exactly what happened brought closure and a sense of relief. For others, it brought anger.

“I walked out because I was angry. Because I was right all along about my husband,” Skye Sanderson tells Global News.

It has taken more than seven months for RCMP investigators to gather the evidence necessary to build a timeline of exactly what happened that day. Investigators completed 257 witness interviews in order to establish the timeline.

That information will be released to the public on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. Global News will be streaming the four-hour presentation live.

Between 150 and 200 JSCN members gathered to hear the information in a three-hour closed meeting. Several survivors and victims spoke to Global News afterwards.

View image in full screen Damien and Skye Sanderson celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary days before the Saskatchewan stabbings. Supplied

For Skye Sanderson, it meant vindication. While Damien Sanderson was considered a suspect, along with his brother, in early RCMP reports, Skye has long maintained that her husband had been killed by his brother and that he hadn’t been involved in the murders. While the RCMP absolved Damien of his alleged role in the murders following a Global News report, Skye said learning about how he died had been particularly painful.

Damien was believed to have been the first person to have been killed by Myles Sanderson, three people in attendance at the Wednesday meeting confirmed. JSCN member Martin Moostoos earlier told Global News that the brothers showed up at his house around 5 a.m. and that Myles had kicked the door open.

“He punched me and then got some scissors and held them to my neck,” Martin says.

“That guy was out to kill me.”

But that’s when Damien fought his brother off, Martin says, and removed Myles from his house. Outside, they were fighting. Martin was left with stab wounds on his chest and neck.

“If it wasn’t for Damien, I would’ve been dead. He saved my life.”

View image in full screen Damien and Skye Sanderson, pictured with their three children. Supplied

Damien is believed to have died shortly after he left Martin’s house, Skye says. RCMP confirmed he had been involved in planning the attacks.

“They were talking about it at the bar. I don’t think he was going to go through with it. I think the assaults that happened earlier were Damien’s revenge, but I think Myles really wanted to get me.”

Skye believes she was intended to be the first victim. According to the timeline of events, her house was the first place the brothers visited when they began their rampage, she says. But she believes that’s when Damien had a “change of heart.”

She continues to argue that if the RCMP had fought harder to find the brothers the day before when she called them to report that they had stolen her car, the tragedy could have been avoided.

“Everything that me and my kids went through, the hate, the messages that we got and the kids got at school, over and over, them saying my husband was a suspect and my son finding out about his dad dying on Tiktok … it hurts to hear that they had no indication that Myles and Damien were going to do this.”

1:59 Saskatchewan stabbings: Damien Sanderson now considered a homicide victim, RCMP say

After Myles had killed Damien, he spent the early hours of Sept. 4 crossing the community multiple times to attack people. He stole several cars, making it hard for both community members and the RCMP to track where he was and where he was going, several JSCN members told Global News.

Many say they were surprised at how Sanderson was able to travel across the small community for more than an hour on a stabbing rampage unimpeded before he fled alone. Others say they were relieved because it had cleared up months of speculation and rumours.

“I was feeling all kinds of emotions, listening to all that,” says Vanessa Burns, Myles Sanderson’s former common-law spouse.

“We’ve been waiting so long to hear about what happened. And we got our facts wrong because we speculated that he was at other people’s houses, thinking we knew what happened.”

View image in full screen Vanessa Burns, pictured in her brother’s house at James Smith Cree Nation, six weeks after the murders. Ashleigh Stewart

In the aftermath of the Sept. 4 attacks, Burns spoke exclusively with Global News to reveal that she was with Sanderson the weekend before the attacks when they were selling drugs around the JSCN community. Listening to the police recount that information, knowing she was involved, had been “triggering,” she said.

“I was pretty disgusted. I just felt so angry at Myles yesterday. Just hearing everything. We were all breaking down,” she says.

She found it difficult to learn that after Sanderson severely assaulted her and she fled back to her home in Saskatoon on Sept. 2, other people were helping him get around the community while he committed a number of assaults. She was distressed to hear that many of those who had picked him up were women.

“The guys were scared of him…. I just felt sick hearing that. I was just worried that Myles was spilling my secrets and talking to people about me. I heard he was really mad.

“It was pretty hard.”

2:21 Families, criminal files reveal new details about SK mass stabbing suspects

Vanessa’s father Earl was killed in the attacks. Her mother, Joyce, was severely injured. She says her mother took the information “really hard.” Her injuries were still healing, and she was “different than she was before,” but she believed the new information had brought them closure.

She said too much of the conversation had centred around drug problems in the community when they needed to focus on the “other factors.”

“Everyone’s just trying to blame someone. They don’t want to deal with intergenerational trauma, they just want to blame drugs. They don’t want to go to the root cause of the addictions.”

Another JSCN member who was injured in the attacks, who did not want to be named, said they were told Myles had crossed the community several times on his rampage. He had visited several locations more than once and returned to at least one murder scene to kill more people.

Myles had entered his house and demanded car keys from his mother. When she went to get them for him from her bedroom, he began stabbing her anyway. He was stabbed several times trying to save his mother.

2:28 EXCLUSIVE: Saskatchewan stabbing suspect’s wife says she called RCMP 24 hours before murders

He said several community members had reacted angrily to the RCMP, asking why they had taken so long to arrive.

The first report of a stabbing at JSCN came into the RCMP’s Melfort detachment, about 45 kilometres away, at 5.40 a.m. They arrived at 6:18 a.m.

Sanderson then evaded police for three days before police cruisers shunted his car off the road and into a ditch shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 7. The timeline of events did not deal with the death of Myles Sanderson in police custody.

“It was an emotional day. It brought back a lot of memories,” the man said.

“Most of our questions were answered, but some of them were deflected because of the coroner’s inquest. At least we got this information now instead of next year.”

View image in full screen James Smith Cree Nation Chief Wally Burns speaks during a Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations event where leaders provide statements about the mass stabbing incident that happened at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu.

Speaking after the community meeting on Wednesday, Chief Burns told Global News a lot of the information the RCMP had surprised the community, especially that Myles Sanderson had unleashed such a prolonged attack on his own.

“It was a very emotional day for everyone. A lot of people had a lot of questions, and we didn’t get all the answers. I’m just trying to be calm and be there for my people,” he said.

“I would like to thank the families, from the bottom of my heart, who came out and asked questions. I’m not better than anybody. We are all equal.”

Burns said the community would now be focused on healing from the tragedy, as well as pushing forward on their request for their own tribal police service.

He is adamant that Indigenous policing would have helped prevent the attacks and will prevent similar tragedies from occurring again.