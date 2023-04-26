Menu

Canada

Wildfire near Williams Lake closes stretch of Highway 20

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 11:45 pm
South Riske Creek Wildfire View image in full screen
The Cariboo fire centre has not issued any evacuation alerts or orders but does say the wildfire South of Riske Creek is around 15 hectres in size and is belived to be human-caused. Courtesy: BC Wildfire Twitter
A previously out of control wildfire in B.C.’s Cariboo region is now being held but a stretch of highway remains closed.

Drive BC says Highway 20 is now closed West of Riske Creek due to the wildfire activity.

The wildfire first spotted Wednesday is reportedly 15 hectares in size and is believed to be human-caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

This comes as multiple wildfires are burning throughout the province, with the majority in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Read more: Wildfire near Ashcroft, B.C. prompts evacuation alert for Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation

That’s where another wildfire just north of Pemberton was also discovered Wednesday. It has grown to 10 hectares and remains out of control.

That fire is located in Blackbird Creek, which is just north of the Sunshine Mountain Recreation site.

The BC Wildfire Service has not issued any evacuation orders or alerts for either fire.

Read more: B.C. flood and fire seasons: Lingering drought, cooling trend, seasonal weather to play key roles

There are currently 23 active wildfires burning across B.C.

BC Wildfire ServiceWilliams LakePembertonKamloops Fire CentreCariboo Fire CentrePemberton WildfireRiske CreekSunshine Mountain Recreation site
