Wildfire near Williams Lake closes stretch of Highway 20

A previously out of control wildfire in B.C.’s Cariboo region is now being held but a stretch of highway remains closed.

Drive BC says Highway 20 is now closed West of Riske Creek due to the wildfire activity.

⛔ #BCHwy20 is CLOSED west of Riske Creek due to wildfire activity. The next update is expected at 10 PM. #WilliamsLake #BellaCoola ℹ️ See Drive BC for updates:https://t.co/UjgRoszxd0 pic.twitter.com/QB23Oociui — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 27, 2023

The wildfire first spotted Wednesday is reportedly 15 hectares in size and is believed to be human-caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

This comes as multiple wildfires are burning throughout the province, with the majority in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

That’s where another wildfire just north of Pemberton was also discovered Wednesday. It has grown to 10 hectares and remains out of control.

That fire is located in Blackbird Creek, which is just north of the Sunshine Mountain Recreation site.

The BC Wildfire Service has not issued any evacuation orders or alerts for either fire.

There are currently 23 active wildfires burning across B.C.