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Canada

Durham Police lay over 1k charges, arrest 46 in ‘criminal tourism’ bust

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 5, 2026 1:28 pm
1 min read
Durham police say 46 people have been arrested and 164 remain wanted after a years-long probe linked more than 200 incidents to organized crime groups. View image in full screen
Durham police say 46 people have been arrested and 164 remain wanted after a years-long probe linked more than 200 incidents to organized crime groups. Doug Ives/ The Canadian Press
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Durham regional police say 46 people have been arrested following a years-long investigation into international organized crime groups who were travelling to Canada for the purpose of executing high-profit crimes.

The investigation, dubbed Project Jetsetter, has linked more than 200 incidents across the Greater Toronto Area since 2019, according to a news release from Durham regional police.

Police say they have since laid more than 1,440 charges and confirmed more than $2.6 million in losses to victims in Durham Region alone.

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Investigations identified a wide range of organized criminal activity, including large-scale retail theft operations, vehicle purchasing scams, vehicle financing fraud, staged collisions for insurance fraud, jewelry distraction thefts, and the theft and exportation of vehicles and other goods.

These offences are structured, repeatable and designed to maximize financial gain.

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Police allege the suspects used co-ordinated distraction techniques, such as offering assistance, gifts or conversation, before stealing jewelry and other valuables. Police say these incidents have risen dramatically, especially with seniors.

Project Jetsetter involved more than nine investigations and 5,000 hours of work, according to Durham police.

“Criminal tourism is a recent, borderless form of organized crime that impacts the daily lives of Canadians,” Mario Panizzon, director general of RCMP National Intelligence, said in a statement.

There are still 164 suspects wanted.

Chief Peter Moreira added that by “recognizing the warning signs and reporting suspicious behaviour, residents can help reduce opportunities for offenders and support ongoing investigations.”

Project Jetsetter remains active as investigators work to identify and apprehend the other suspects.

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