Getting behind the lens of Lethbridge wildlife photographer

John Krampl never thought he’d be so involved in wildlife photography, but in 2016, after his doctor expressed concern for his health, he decided to find a way to get outside in nature.

“So I went and bought a camera, asked for forgiveness rather than permission from the wife, and she forgave me. I just love it,” said John.

Seven years later, John has been featured in Canadian Geographic, won first place in a Travel Alberta photography competition, and was one of few photographers to see a ram known as King of Waterton multiple times.

“I’ve always had kind of a gift for getting in close on animals,” said John. “I did hunt at one time but now you get in close and you really study the animals and realize that they’re gamily oriented just like we are. I don’t think I could kill anything anymore.”

He uses his camera in a manual setting and says speed is key to getting the shot.

“The big thing is being prepared, having your camera settings right because in wildlife photography, stuff happens in seconds,” said John, reminiscing on a sighting of a grizzly bear and her cubs on a drive in Kananaskis Park.

“The whole thing took maybe 15-20 seconds and it was over.”

John estimates he’s taken thousands of photos, from bull snakes to grizzly bears.

“There’s so much to see,” said John. “I can go for a walk on any given day and I’ll come home with five or six different species.”

John likes to stay behind the lens, but his growing Instagram and Facebook social media presence is thanks to his wife, Gayle, who edits and posts photos and replies to all of John’s fans.

The couple is part of the Lethbridge Photography Club, where they connect with other hobbyists and refine their skills.

“It came to a point where he just started taking some really good photos and I just thought other people should see them,” said Gayle.

She also posts John’s finds to I-Naturalist, an online worldwide organization that collects stats on flora and fauna.

“To me, that’s one of the best things we do is contribute to a body of science,” said Gayle.

So far, John has identified more than 350 species.

“Most people don’t have any idea what lives down here,” said John.

Both John and Gayle agree this hobby has brought the pair closer together, and helped with their health.

But, John is currently battling a slow-growing case of prostate cancer.

“You realize how short life is and how important family can be”, said John.

They plan on continuing to share their nature experiences with viewers, as long as they can.

“I hope I can do it for a few more years anyway, as long as your eyesight stays good,” said John.