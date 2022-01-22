Sask. photographer’s wildlife photo named to top 10 in the world

Send this page to someone via email

A fine art nature wildlife photographer from Warman, SK, Deborah MacEwen, was one of hundreds around the world asked to submit photos to the World Photographic Cup. She sent in five of her best photos and one was selected for the top 10.

The photo was taken during the early morning in Alaska when she was on a boat. She captured a whale fin emerging from the water.

“The water was so still. It was a perfect morning,” said MacEwen.

MacEwen has been a photographer for nearly 45 years, but just began exploring her passion for shooting wildlife six years ago.

Since then, she has received several awards and recognition, not only in Canada, but around the globe.

“My husband was with me and I just looked at him and said, ‘Did they just say my name?’ and then they showed my image… and I was like… my heart did not stop for an hour, I’m sure … It was pretty amazing,” said MacEwen.

She will find out whether her photo makes the top three in the competition until the end of March.

“I’m just so happy to represent Canada,” said MacEwen.