Global News at Noon BC
June 23 2021 2:51pm
04:59

Tech Talk: Up your photography game

Improve your photos and photo quality with the latest cameras and camera technology. John Biehler of Get Connected Media shows off two new cameras, the Insta360 Go 2 and the Panasonic S5.

