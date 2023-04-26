Toronto-area woman charged in QEW crash near Beamsville that killed 10-year-old

See more sharing options

A 31-year-old from Mississauga is facing a pair of charges in connection with a late March multi-vehicle crash on the QEW near Beamsville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 10-year-old boy died in the Niagara bound collision near Tufford Road late afternoon on March 30.

Investigators say the accused vehicle collided into the rear of another vehicle ahead of it, pushing it forward into yet another vehicle directly ahead of it.

Three others, a 44-year-old woman from Beamsville, a 37-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl female both from Milton, were all transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The accused driver, charged with dangerous operation and dangerous operation causing bodily harm, was not injured and remained at the scene.