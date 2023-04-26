Menu

Toronto-area woman charged in QEW crash near Beamsville that killed 10-year-old

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 5:43 pm
Photo from the scene of a fatal crash on the QEW near Beamsville that killed a 10-year-old boy on March 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Photo from the scene of a fatal crash on the QEW near Beamsville that killed a 10-year-old boy on March 30, 2023. Ontario Provincial Police / Twitter
A 31-year-old from Mississauga is facing a pair of charges in connection with a late March multi-vehicle crash on the QEW near Beamsville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 10-year-old boy died in the Niagara bound collision near Tufford Road late afternoon on March 30.

Investigators say the accused vehicle collided into the rear of another vehicle ahead of it, pushing it forward into yet another vehicle directly ahead of it.

Three others, a 44-year-old woman from Beamsville, a 37-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl female both from Milton, were all transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The accused driver, charged with dangerous operation and dangerous operation causing bodily harm, was not injured and remained at the scene.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceqewQEW CrashLincolnBeamsvilleQEW Fort ErieTufford Roadboy killed crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

