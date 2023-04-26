Man facing charges after police cruisers surround ‘erratic driver’ in downtown Hamilton

See more sharing options

A 63-year-old man is facing multiple charges after several police cruisers were needed to stop an impaired driver in Hamilton’s downtown core Tuesday night.

Police say several 911 calls around 9 p.m. alerted authorities to an “erratic driver” in the area of James Street North and Barton Street navigating a vehicle with front-end damage.

The accused was safely arrested after a “tactical vehicle intervention” resulting in cruisers surrounding the car in question.

A man is facing five charges, including an impaired offence and dangerous operation.

An investigation is ongoing and witnesses can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.