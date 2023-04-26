Menu

Crime

Man facing charges after police cruisers surround ‘erratic driver’ in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 10:42 am
Hamilton police say cruisers were manoeuvred in the city's downtown core to stop an 'erratic driver' on April 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say cruisers were manoeuvred in the city's downtown core to stop an 'erratic driver' on April 26, 2023. Global News
A 63-year-old man is facing multiple charges after several police cruisers were needed to stop an impaired driver in Hamilton’s downtown core Tuesday night.

Police say several 911 calls around 9 p.m. alerted authorities to an “erratic driver” in the area of James Street North and Barton Street navigating a vehicle with front-end damage.

The accused was safely arrested after a “tactical vehicle intervention” resulting in cruisers surrounding the car in question.

A man is facing five charges, including an impaired offence and dangerous operation.

An investigation is ongoing and witnesses can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

