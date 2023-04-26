Menu

Crime

Peterborough, Ont. police issue public safety warning after man’s release

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 5:37 pm
Austin DeMaeyer of Selwyn Township is currently serving a lifetime weapons ban and cannot attend parks, campgrounds or trails unless with another adult. View image in full screen
Austin DeMaeyer of Selwyn Township is currently serving a lifetime weapons ban and cannot attend parks, campgrounds or trails unless with another adult. Peterborough Police Service
The Peterborough Police Service has issued a notice for public safety following the release of a man with a history of targeting women.

Police say 20-year-old Austin DeMaeyer of Selwyn Township was sentenced and released Wednesday in connection with an incident on a Peterborough trail in June 2022.

Read more: Man on lifetime weapons ban found with bow and arrows on Peterborough trail: police

On June 22, 2022, police say they located DeMaeyer on a trail in the area of Nassau Mills and Armour roads. He was found in the bushes and in possession of a compound bow and arrows.

At the time DeMaeyer was serving a lifetime weapons prohibition and was under a prohibition order not to attend at any campground, parks, trails or hiking areas unless accompanied with an adult.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of his arrests he was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts each of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order and failure to comply with a probation order.

He has been in custody since his arrest, police noted.

Police say as part of his sentence on Wednesday, DeMaeyer was placed on a three-year probation order for failing to comply with the previous probation order to not possess any weapons.

Police in January 2022 announced they would no longer release the names of individuals accused of crimes unless it was considered essential to the investigation or a matter of public safety.

“Given the nature of the crimes, which includes a history of targeting women, we have chosen to release his name and photo,” police stated. “This release is being made in accordance with the provisions of the Ontario Police Service Act.”

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Peterborough: Peterborough Police talk press releases, naming suspects and the evolving media landscape'
Global News Morning Peterborough: Peterborough Police talk press releases, naming suspects and the evolving media landscape
Public SafetyPeterborough Police ServicePeterboroughWarningpublic safety warningWeapons BanAustin DeMaeyer
