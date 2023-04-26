Menu

Crime

Police arrest man accused of robbing Victoria jewelry store with hammer

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 5:52 pm
Brazen robbery at Victoria jewelry store caught on video
Police in Victoria are searching for a suspect in a brazen daytime jewelry store robbery that was caught on video. As Kylie Stanton reports, staff did their best to thwart the heist, and now loyal customers are showing their support for the business. – Apr 17, 2023
Victoria police are recommending charges against a man accused of robbing a jewelry store armed with a hammer earlier this month.

The robbery took place on April 15, when police said a suspect entered brandishing the hammer and pushed his way past staff.

“He was able to open two of the display cases with the hammer and smashed another display case, stealing merchandise, despite staff members’ attempts to intervene,” police said at the time.

Security video from the incident shows a person wearing a hood smashing several glass cases as multiple staff members attempt to use chairs to grapple with him.

Man arrested in Victoria knifepoint robbery spree

Investigators identified a suspect and tracked him to a supportive housing facility on Dowler Place on Saturday, where they arrested him despite his alleged attempt to flee on a bicycle, police said in a Wednesday media release.

The suspect was already wanted on six unrelated warrants, police added.

Victoria police are recommending charges of armed robbery, assault with a weapon and breaching court-ordered conditions.

 

 

