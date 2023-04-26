New Amazon facility coming to Belleville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A brand-new Amazon facility is coming to Belleville.

A 1 million square-foot distribution and logistics centre for Amazon is being constructed at the city’s industrial park.

“They paid over $4 million for the land,” says Belleville mayor Neil Ellis. “The construction jobs, and even the spinoff jobs — whether it’s transportation — there’s going to be a lot of economic impact because of them.”

The facility is already under construction, with the business attached to project being kept under wraps until the mayor announced it at the Belleville Chamber of Commerce Mayor’s Breakfast event on Wednesday.

The new facility is expected to employ between 800 and 1,000 people.

Construction on the facility is expected to be completed this year.