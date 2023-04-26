Menu

Economy

New Amazon facility coming to Belleville, Ont.

By John Lawless Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 4:19 pm
A brand-new, 1 million square-foot Amazon distribution and logistics centre is being built at the city's industrial park. View image in full screen
A brand-new, 1 million square-foot Amazon distribution and logistics centre is being built at the city's industrial park. Neil Ellis
A brand-new Amazon facility is coming to Belleville.

A 1 million square-foot distribution and logistics centre for Amazon is being constructed at the city’s industrial park.

Read more: Amazon reports better-than-expected revenue in Q4, but profits fall short

“They paid over $4 million for the land,” says Belleville mayor Neil Ellis. “The construction jobs, and even the spinoff jobs — whether it’s transportation — there’s going to be a lot of economic impact because of them.”

The facility is already under construction, with the business attached to project being kept under wraps until the mayor announced it at the Belleville Chamber of Commerce Mayor’s Breakfast event on Wednesday.

Read more: Amazon layoffs to exceed 18,000 corporate roles, CEO says amid ‘uncertain economy’

The new facility is expected to employ between 800 and 1,000 people.

Construction on the facility is expected to be completed this year.

ConstructionAmazonBellevilleProjectWarehouseIndustrial Parkdistribution
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

