Quebec’s English-speaking minority community to get funding from Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says protecting Canada’s official languages is still one of their top priorities.

A key part of their new plan includes attracting more francophones to English Canada.

“Two, creating new learning opportunities; three, supporting the vitality of our official language minority communities; and finally, furthering the federal government’s position as a key partner for our communities,” said Ottawa’s official languages minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor on Wednesday.

The policy is part of a five-year action plan. Ottawa is investing a total of $4.1 billion.

The minority English-speaking community in Quebec will get a portion of that budget to ensure its vitality.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have not always received our fair share and it’s starting to look different for the English-speaking community,” said Sylvia Martin-Laforge, director-general of the Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN).

The money will be awarded through the provincial government and that is a concern.

“The trick will be how will we get the investment in the hands of the community,” said Martin-Laforge.

The group also worries about Bill C-13, which seeks to further regulate the use of French in private businesses in Quebec.

The bill is currently being studied in the House of Commons.

“My concerns continue to be the inclusion of the French language charter which is covered by the non-withstanding clause. We feel that it should not be present in a federal legislation,” said Eva Ludwig, the QCGN’s president.

The provincial government has already used the notwithstanding clause to push legislation some believe undermines the rights of English-speaking Quebecers, such as Bill 96, the province’s reform to its French-language law.

Story continues below advertisement

But in its new plan, the federal government has set money aside to fund legal battles seeking to preserve minority language rights.

“Of course I have a problem when our government, our Canadian government gives some money to challenge our Quebec laws — that is not acceptable,” said Jean-François Roberge, Quebec’s minister of the French language.

Roberge also believes Ottawa’s plan to increase the number of French speakers is not ambitious enough, but adds he needs to take a deeper look into the policy in order to make a better assessment.