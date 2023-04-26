Alberta government funds enhancements for Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is funding multiple projects to help improve parts of Deerfoot Trail in Calgary.

In a release on Wednesday, the government announced Aecon Infrastructure Management has been selected to work on projects on parts of the highway.

The projects include twinning the Ivor Strong Bridge, increasing capacity on ramps near Anderson Road/Bow Bottom Trail and increasing capacity on ramps near Southland Drive.

They also include twinning the bridge over Glenmore Trail and improvements near the Beddington Trail and 11 Street N.E. intersection.

Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen told reporters the improvements will enhance safety and save time for commuters. The province estimates the upgrades will save around 900,000 hours a year for Calgarians, providing an economic boost of about $23 million a year.

“Albertans need to be able to get where they need to go safely and efficiently,” Dreeshen said. “We need to have strong infrastructure to get people where they need to go and improve Alberta’s strong economy.”

Dreeshen suggested it will take three or four years for all the projects to be completed. Some of the work will start this year and the bulk will start next year, he said.

The construction cost for the projects is about $615 million.

An open house will be held on Wednesday at the Deerfoot Inn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. so residents can see the plans and photos of the proposed improvements.

“The City of Calgary to share this announcement with the government of Alberta,” Ward 10 Councillor Andre Chabot told reporters. “These enhancements are designed to reduce congestion and time spent in traffic and improve goods movement. Our ever-growing population is going to congest this roadway even more, and it’s already heavily congested.”