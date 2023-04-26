N.S. to introduce electronic ballots in upcoming byelection, first in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Nova Scotia say an upcoming provincial byelection will be the first election in Canada conducted in part by electronic ballots.

Elections Nova Scotia says voters in the riding of Preston will be able to cast early ballots in person using an electronic system for the byelection, a date for which has not yet been set.

Assistant chief electoral officer Lindsay Rodenkirchen says the secure system developed by her agency will allow voters to choose a candidate on an electronic tablet.

View image in full screen An Elections Nova Scotia official runs through a simulation for journalists, demonstrating how e-balloting will work for early voting in the upcoming by-election in the Preston riding. Callum Smith/Global News

The tablet will verify the voter’s choice before producing a paper receipt to be placed in a ballot box.

Story continues below advertisement

Rodenkirchen says the vote will be registered electronically and the paper receipt will be used only in the event of a recount conducted by hand.

She says the system is meant to allow officials to count advance votes within minutes, instead of hours, on election day.

The Preston riding became vacant April 1 following the resignation of Liberal member Angela Simmonds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2023.