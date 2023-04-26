Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario First Nations launch suit against province, feds over decision-making powers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2023 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'First Nations leaders removed from Ontario legislature after shouting at Ford for meeting'
First Nations leaders removed from Ontario legislature after shouting at Ford for meeting
WATCH ABOVE: First Nations leaders removed from Ontario legislature after shouting at Ford for meeting – Mar 29, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

First Nations across northern Ontario have launched a lawsuit against the province and the federal government over decision-making powers.

Ten First Nations in Treaty 9 territory allege the governments make decisions on their land without consulting or bringing in the nations as equal partners.

The First Nations have filed notice with the governments today, alleging Crown officials tricked them into signing over their land in 1905 without their consent.

First Nations chiefs have gathered at the Ontario legislature to voice their objection to mining, logging and developing the land without their consent.

Trending Now

Mining in the mineral-rich Ring of Fire region has become a touchstone for the First Nations.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford says the government is trying to build consensus with First Nations on various projects, including the Ring of Fire.

Advertisement
More on Canada
OntarioFirst NationsOntario governmentFederal GovernmentOntario First NationsTreaty 9First Nations suing
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers