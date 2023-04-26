Police search for two men involved in $2M drug bust in southwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have issued warrants for two men in connection with drug trafficking after seizing over $2 million in street drugs.

Police were called to a condo complex near 22 Avenue SW and 120 Street last August. A warrant was obtained for the apartment after consultation with the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit, and $2.2 million-worth of drugs, including 12.4 kilograms of fentanyl, 235 grams of carfentanyl and 240 grams of meth.

“A drug seizure of this magnitude is quite substantial,” said Staff Sgt. Dave Paton of EDGE. “Removing this amount of fentanyl from city streets will certainly reduce victimization in our community, in particular the victimization of members of our vulnerable populations who are frequently targeted.”

A warrant has been issued for Kenneth Matthews, 27, in relation to an August 2022 drug seizure. Courtesy of: EPS

Warrants for 27-year-old Kenneth Murray Matthews and 26-year-old Karnvir Singh Sandhu have been issued by Edmonton police. Both men are charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance, possession of anything intended to produce a controlled substance and mischief over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

A warrant has been issued for Karnvir Sandhu, 26, in relation to an August 2022 drug seizure.

Sixty-five-year-old Catherine Phoebie Matthews has also been charged in relation to the crime for uttering a forged documents and impersonation.

Police area asking anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the two men to call 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.