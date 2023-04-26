A Halifax student made a class project about Nav Bhatia. Then the Raptors superfan stepped up

Send this page to someone via email

It was a dream come true for a Grade 5 student in Halifax, who never imagined his project on Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia would result in the meeting of a lifetime.

“It was like, ‘Wow he’s actually doing this with me,” said Alex Tracy. “Just because I did a project on him. I thought, ‘Wow this is really cool and a great opportunity.'”

The LeMarchant – St. Thomas Elementary School student was tasked with picking a Canadian to feature in the school’s Heritage Fair. After some thought, and brainstorming with his mother, the 10-year-old decided to choose Bhatia.

“We researched him a little bit and he has a super inspiring story and I thought that would be great,” he said.

His mother went on to share his excitement by sending a snapshot of Alex and his poster board display to Bhatia.

We are SO proud of all our 250 students who participated in the Heritage Fair. How COOL 😎 is it when the subject of your project notices you and wants to meet?? ⁦@HRCE_NS⁩ ⁦@superfan_nav⁩ pic.twitter.com/JSjvP9D06S — LeMarchant Elem (@LeMarchantElem) April 21, 2023

That’s when Bhatia reached out to Global News to help him connect with his own little superfan. The result? A Zoom call meeting on Wednesday afternoon between Alex’s class and the Raptors Superfan, himself.

“It’s so touching. I mean of all the people … the Canadians (he could choose from), he picked me,” said Bhatia. ” I want to thank him for it.”

‘You had an inspirational story’

During the call, Alex’s classmates took turns asking Bhatia questions and pick his brain about basketball. Bhatia also took the opportunity to remind the kids to listen to their teachers.

“You had an inspirational story and that’s why I chose you,” Alex explained to Bhatia during the video call.

Bhatia, who immigrated to Canada from India in the 1980s, earned his nickname due to his unwavering loyalty to the team. The businessman had been to every home game since 1995 until his streak ended December 2021 due to COVID-19 isolation rules.

He founded the Superfan Foundation, which gives kids access to the game he loves so much.

“His goal is simple,” reads the statement on his foundation’s website, “unite people of all ages and backgrounds through the game of basketball so they don’t have to face the discrimination Nav faced over the years as a visible minority.”

In 2019, after a racist tweet about him that referenced his turban, Bhatia told Global News he wanted to “change the opinion of the person in a positive way.”

“This country is so beautiful,” Bhatia told Alex and the class. “That’s why I say … if there is any heaven on this earth, it’s right there in Canada.”

Bhatia said he always enjoys meeting fans and that giving back to the country that accepted him is important.

He had one last surprise for Alex: an in-person meeting courtside when he’s in Toronto.

“I would love to host Alex and take him on the courtside and get a picture with maybe a couple of players and with me, holding the game ball and everything. We’ll do all that fun Alex,” he said.

— With a file from Global News’ Vanessa Wright