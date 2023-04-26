Menu

Crime

Eight arrests in Montreal raids tied to fatal drive-by shooting of 18-year-old

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2023 1:17 pm
Young man dies from gunshot injury
WATCH: An 18-year-old man has died in hospital after being attacked in an apparent drive-by shooting in Anjou late Sunday evening – Mar 20, 2023
Montreal police say eight people have been arrested in a major operation linked to the alleged drive-by shooting death of a teenager last month.

Police say 175 officers with several police forces are participating in search and seizures connected with the death of an 18-year-old in the east-end Montreal borough of Anjou on March 19.

The seizures are taking place in four boroughs and include officers with the Montreal, Longueuil, Que., and provincial police forces.

Montreal’s sixth homicide of 2023 occurred around 10 p.m. on March 19 when the victim was gunned down on the sidewalk.

Trending Now

The suspect or suspects reportedly fired from a vehicle and quickly fled.

Montreal police say they will provide an update on the operation later today.

Montreal PoliceLongueuilQuebec provincial policeMontreal crimeMontreal police investigationMontreal HomicideAnjouMontreal homicide raids
© 2023 The Canadian Press

