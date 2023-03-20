Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigate after 18-year-old shot dead in city’s 6th homicide

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 11:13 am
Click to play video: 'Young man dies from gunshot injury'
Young man dies from gunshot injury
WATCH: An 18-year-old man has died in hospital after being attacked in an apparent drive-by shooting in Anjou late Sunday evening.
Police are investigating a shooting in Montreal’s Anjou borough Sunday night that left an 18-year-old dead.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said it happened at 10 p.m.

Police were called to the intersection of Hérisson and Thérèse-Casgrain avenues to reports of a man who had been shot.

Read more: Montreal man, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 3 family members

Officers discovered the man unconscious on the sidewalk.

Chèvrefils said he had upper-body injuries caused by a gunshot.

Read more: Man charged in killing of mother, 61, in Montreal’s first homicide of 2023

He was rushed to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said it appears the man was shot from a vehicle while he was on the sidewalk. The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Read more: Woman found unresponsive in Montreal apartment Sunday was killed, police say

A crime scene perimeter established on Sunday remained in place on Monday.

Chèvrefils said a canine unit was assisting in the search for clues.

No arrests have been made in what police say is the sixth homicide of 2023 in Montreal.

Montreal PoliceSPVMMontreal shootingMontreal gun violenceMontreal HomicideMontreal Fatal ShootingAnjou shootingAnjou homicideMontreal 6th homicide 2023Montreal homicide 2023
