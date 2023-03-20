Montreal police investigate after 18-year-old shot dead in city’s 6th homicide

See more sharing options

Police are investigating a shooting in Montreal’s Anjou borough Sunday night that left an 18-year-old dead.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said it happened at 10 p.m.

Police were called to the intersection of Hérisson and Thérèse-Casgrain avenues to reports of a man who had been shot.

Officers discovered the man unconscious on the sidewalk.

Chèvrefils said he had upper-body injuries caused by a gunshot.

He was rushed to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police said it appears the man was shot from a vehicle while he was on the sidewalk. The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

A crime scene perimeter established on Sunday remained in place on Monday.

Chèvrefils said a canine unit was assisting in the search for clues.

No arrests have been made in what police say is the sixth homicide of 2023 in Montreal.