Man arrested in Montreal’s first homicide of 2023 was victim’s relative, police say

Montreal police say they have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2023 and he could appear in court as early as Thursday.

The suspect was initially considered to be an important witness in the death of a 61-year-old woman and investigators met him Wednesday, police say.

“There is a family connection between the victim and the suspect,” police said on Thursday, but did not provide more detailed information about how they were related.

The arrest comes after authorities were asked to do a wellness check on a person around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in the Ville-Marie borough.

Police officers discovered the woman’s body at an apartment on Fullum Street, just east of downtown Montreal. Her body showed signs of violence.

A security perimetre was set up at the scene and the police department’s major crimes unit took over the investigation.

The suspect in the woman’s killing had no prior criminal record, according to police. Quebec’s Crown prosecutor’s office will determine which charges he is facing.