Crime

Woman found unresponsive in Montreal apartment Sunday was killed: police

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 7:42 pm
Montreal police are investigating the city's second homicide of 2023. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating the city's second homicide of 2023. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Police confirmed Monday that the death of a 54-year-old woman in Montreal’s Parc-Extension neighbourhood was a homicide.

The woman’s body was found inside an apartment on De Liège Street on Sunday after police were called to the area for an armed assault at 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 26-year-old man who had been stabbed with a sharp object in the upper body.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

Trending Now

At the time, police said that additional information received during the intervention led officers to a neighbouring unit, where they discovered the woman’s body.

Police remained tight-lipped on Monday and would not confirm if and how both events are related.

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said the investigation is ongoing.

It is the city’s second homicide of 2023.

