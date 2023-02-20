Woman found unresponsive in Montreal apartment Sunday was killed: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police confirmed Monday that the death of a 54-year-old woman in Montreal’s Parc-Extension neighbourhood was a homicide.

The woman’s body was found inside an apartment on De Liège Street on Sunday after police were called to the area for an armed assault at 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 26-year-old man who had been stabbed with a sharp object in the upper body.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

At the time, police said that additional information received during the intervention led officers to a neighbouring unit, where they discovered the woman’s body.

Story continues below advertisement

Police remained tight-lipped on Monday and would not confirm if and how both events are related.

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said the investigation is ongoing.

It is the city’s second homicide of 2023.