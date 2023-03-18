Montreal man, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 3 family members

Send this page to someone via email

The 19-year-old man who was arrested Friday at the scene of the triple-homicide in Montreal’s Rosemont neighborhood is facing three charges of second-degree murder.

Police believe Arthur Galarneau killed three of his family members. The three victims are Mylène Gingras, 75, Francine Gingras-Boucher 53, and Richard Galarneau, 53.

1 1 View image in gallery mode Montreal police attend the scene of a triple stabbing, in Montreal, Friday, March 17, 2023. Montreal police say a suspect is under arrest after three people were found stabbed to death inside an east-end Montreal apartment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The suspect appeared in court by telephone Saturday morning.

Montreal police confirmed the family link between Galarneau and all three victims, but did not confirm the respective relationships.

Authorities say the suspect had no prior criminal record.

The arrest of the 19-year-old, who was covered in blood, outside the apartment building on Bélanger Street was filmed by witnesses and broadcast on social networks.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday when police were called to the residence and found three bodies with multiple stab wounds. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crime scene was subject to a security perimeter. Several police vehicles were on-site and a command post was established. Neighbors were also interviewed.

At a press conference later that day, Premier François Legault called the event a “really troubling” situation.

Asked about the number of fatal domestic violence incidents in recent weeks, Legault said there were mental-health issues everywhere in the world and that his government would “continue its support,” reiterating an increase in funding to mental-health resources in the province’s annual budget which will be presented next week.

The suspect will return to court on April 11 for further proceedings.

–with files from The Canadian Press