Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal man, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 3 family members

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 18, 2023 1:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Three people dead, suspect arrested following stabbing in Montreal'
Three people dead, suspect arrested following stabbing in Montreal
WATCH: A community is in shock and eager for answers after three people were killed in Rosemont Friday morning.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The 19-year-old man who was arrested Friday at the scene of the triple-homicide in Montreal’s Rosemont neighborhood is facing three charges of second-degree murder.

Police believe Arthur Galarneau killed three of his family members. The three victims are Mylène Gingras, 75, Francine Gingras-Boucher 53, and Richard Galarneau, 53.

11
Montreal police attend the scene of a triple stabbing, in Montreal, Friday, March 17, 2023. View image in gallery mode
Montreal police attend the scene of a triple stabbing, in Montreal, Friday, March 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
11
Montreal police attend the scene of a triple stabbing, in Montreal, Friday, March 17, 2023. Montreal police say a suspect is under arrest after three people were found stabbed to death inside an east-end Montreal apartment. View image in gallery mode
Montreal police attend the scene of a triple stabbing, in Montreal, Friday, March 17, 2023. Montreal police say a suspect is under arrest after three people were found stabbed to death inside an east-end Montreal apartment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The suspect appeared in court by telephone Saturday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal police confirmed the family link between Galarneau and all three victims, but did not confirm the respective relationships.

Read more: 3 people found dead in apartment, one person arrested: Montreal police

Authorities say the suspect had no prior criminal record.

The arrest of the 19-year-old, who was covered in blood, outside the apartment building on Bélanger Street was filmed by witnesses and broadcast on social networks.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday when police were called to the residence and found three bodies with multiple stab wounds. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

11
Montreal police attend the scene of a triple stabbing, in Montreal, Friday, March 17, 2023. Montreal police say a suspect is under arrest after three people were found stabbed to death inside an east-end Montreal apartment. View image in gallery mode
Montreal police attend the scene of a triple stabbing, in Montreal, Friday, March 17, 2023. Montreal police say a suspect is under arrest after three people were found stabbed to death inside an east-end Montreal apartment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The crime scene was subject to a security perimeter. Several police vehicles were on-site and a command post was established. Neighbors were also interviewed.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

At a press conference later that day, Premier François Legault called the event a “really troubling” situation.

Asked about the number of fatal domestic violence incidents in recent weeks, Legault said there were mental-health issues everywhere in the world and that his government would “continue its support,” reiterating an increase in funding to mental-health resources in the province’s annual budget which will be presented next week.

The suspect will return to court on April 11 for further proceedings.

–with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: '3 people found dead in apartment, one person arrested: Montreal police'
3 people found dead in apartment, one person arrested: Montreal police
Mental HealthMontreal PoliceFrancois LegaultSPVMQuebec courtMontreal murdersRosemontMurder ChargesTriple HomicideMontreal triple homicideArthur GalarneauFrancine Gingras-BoucherMylène GingrasRichard Galarneau
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers