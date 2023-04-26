Uber driver wanted after woman sexually assaulted in Vaughan: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by a ride-share driver in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said on April 23, the suspect was working as an Uber driver in a white, 2021 Toyota Corolla.

Police said he picked up a woman in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Road area in Toronto to take her to Vaughan.

During the drive, officers said the suspect allegedly pulled over in a parking lot in the Rutherford Road and Weston Road area in Vaughan and sexually assaulted the victim.

Officers said the suspect then allegedly took the victim’s phone, ended the trip on the ride-share app and gave himself a five-star review and a tip.

According to police, the suspect then returned the phone and the victim got out of the vehicle.

Officers said the suspect then drove away.

Police said the victim — a 26-year-old woman — was not physically injured as a result of the incident.

Officers are searching for 53-year-old Vikram Lather from Brampton and have obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Police said he is wanted for one count of sexual assault and one count of fraud under $5,000.

“Police believe there are other victims who have not yet contacted police,” officers said in a news release. “They are encouraged to come forward and speak with investigators.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.