Share

Crime

3 teens charged after attempted robbery reported at Mississauga pharmacy

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 11:23 am
Peel Regional Police on scene at a home in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Peel Regional Police on scene at a home in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Three 15-year-old boys have been charged in connection with an attempted robbery in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said on April 25, three young people attended a pharmacy in the Lorne Park Road and Lakeshore Road area.

Officers said the suspects covered their faces and attempted to enter the pharmacy through the front security doors.

“Working inside the pharmacy, the victims secured the doors and contacted the police,” officers said in a news release.

Police said officers located the suspects a short distance away in a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier this month from York Region.

According to police, three 15-year-old boys from Mississauga have been charged with attempting to commit an indictable offence, wearing a disguise with intent and possession of stolen property.

One of the boys was also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

The accused cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

