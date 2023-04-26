$55-million Lotto Max jackpot won by single Alberta ticket

Someone in Alberta woke up $55 million richer Wednesday.
Tuesday night’s Lotto Max jackpot was won by a single ticket purchased in Alberta — outside Edmonton and Calgary.
This would be the biggest win in the province since a Calgarian took home $70 million last October.
‘I was thinking $7 million at most’: Calgarian revealed as winner of $70M Lotto Max jackpot
The winning numbers for last night’s draw are: 4, 19, 21, 33, 37, 38 and 39, with a bonus number of 42.
Whether it’s won on a regular physical ticket or purchased through the Lotto Spot! App, prizes over $1,000 must be claimed at a prize office. An appointment is required.
For more information, call the Player Care line at 1-800-665-3313.
Comments