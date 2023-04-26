Menu

Headline link
Canada

$55-million Lotto Max jackpot won by single Alberta ticket

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 10:02 am
A Lotto Max slip is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Lotto Max slip is seen in this file image. Global News
Someone in Alberta woke up $55 million richer Wednesday.

Tuesday night’s Lotto Max jackpot was won by a single ticket purchased in Alberta — outside Edmonton and Calgary.

This would be the biggest win in the province since a Calgarian took home $70 million last October.

Click to play video: '‘I was thinking $7 million at most’: Calgarian revealed as winner of $70M Lotto Max jackpot'
‘I was thinking $7 million at most’: Calgarian revealed as winner of $70M Lotto Max jackpot

The winning numbers for last night’s draw are: 4, 19, 21, 33, 37, 38 and 39, with a bonus number of 42.

Whether it’s won on a regular physical ticket or purchased through the Lotto Spot! App, prizes over $1,000 must be claimed at a prize office. An appointment is required.

For more information, call the Player Care line at 1-800-665-3313.

