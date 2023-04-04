Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver Island bookkeeper ‘not going back to work’ after winning $55M Lotto Max jackpot

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 2:59 pm
Click to play video: '‘Pretty surreal’: Vancouver Island man on $55-million lottery win'
‘Pretty surreal’: Vancouver Island man on $55-million lottery win
Scott Gurney from Sidney, B.C., shares where he was when he discovered he had won the $55-million Lotto Max draw. BCLC awarded the Vancouver Island man the largest prize ever won from a ticket on Tuesday. 
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Life has changed for a B.C. resident. Winning $55 million will do that.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Lottery Corporation revealed that William Scott Gurney of Vancouver Island was the big winner of the massive Lotto Max jackpot on Feb. 28.

Gurney bought the ticket just prior to the draw, saying he was in Save-On-Foods in Sidney when he decided to spend $20 at the store’s customer centre.

Read more: Lottery ticket sold in B.C. worth $55 million

The announcement was broadcast live on Facebook, with Gurney saying he found out the next day, on March 1, that someone in the Saanich area was the lucky winner.

“I was sitting in my office, (the jackpot news) was all over the radio,” recalled Gurney, who checked his ticket on the BCLC Lotto! App.

Story continues below advertisement

“I called my assistant to my office, and she initially read the number on my phone as $55,000 — she then realized it said $55 million and we couldn’t do anything all day after.”

Click to play video: '83-year-old great-grandmother from Ontario wins $60M Lotto Max draw'
83-year-old great-grandmother from Ontario wins $60M Lotto Max draw

Gurney, noting he checked the lottery app three times and the BCLC website as well, said winning was “pretty surreal, a pretty incredible feeling.”

Originally, Gurney said he wasn’t going to reveal that he’d won the jackpot until May, but it became harder to keep the news secret, so he pushed up the timeline.

“We all play to win; very few of us are lucky to do that,” said Gurney. “I’m lucky enough to be one of those few.”

Click to play video: '‘I was thinking $7 million at most’: Calgarian revealed as winner of $70M Lotto Max jackpot'
‘I was thinking $7 million at most’: Calgarian revealed as winner of $70M Lotto Max jackpot

As for what he plans to do with his winnings, Gurney said he’s going to take some time before deciding.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

However, he’ll be purchasing a home on Vancouver Island — something with a dock, as he loves crabbing — and an overseas vacation residence as well.

Oh, and this: Gurney is a bookkeeper by profession and is focused on finding someone to look after his clients before retiring, but confirmed that he “will not be returning for another tax season.”

Click to play video: 'West Kelowna resident wins $31M Lotto Max jackpot'
West Kelowna resident wins $31M Lotto Max jackpot
Vancouver IslandLotto MaxBCLCBC Lottery CorporationLotto Max winnerSidney BCfinancial windfallVancouver Island Lottery Winner$55 million lottery winnerBC resident wins $55 million lotterySidney resident wins lotteryVancouver Island resident wins lottery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers