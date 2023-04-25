Menu

Crime

‘Puzzling theft’: Hundreds of metres of rope pilfered from B.C. historic sites

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 9:28 pm
Have you seen hundreds of metres of this rope? Police say it was recently stolen from a pair of historic sites on Vancouver Island.
Have you seen hundreds of metres of this rope? Police say it was recently stolen from a pair of historic sites on Vancouver Island. West Shore RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are struggling to understand why someone would steal more than 900 metres (3,000 feet) of rope from a pair of historic sites.

In a media release Tuesday, West Shore RCMP said sometime overnight on April 19, someone entered the Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites and made off with unusual loot.

Police said the rope, which is a distinctive turquoise and blue polyester line, was being used to line trails and create pathways for visitors to explore the site without damaging sensitive ecosystems or hurting themselves.

Anyone who recognizes the rope or has information on the “puzzling theft” is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

